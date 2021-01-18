Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk Looking down by rickster549
Photo 2088

Red Shouldered Hawk Looking down

Don't think it was looking at me, but it sure had something in it's sight. This tree is so tall, that it's hard to get a good close up shot of these guys.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Esther Rosenberg ace
He may be looking for food, good he is not looking at you hahaha.
January 19th, 2021  
