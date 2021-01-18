Sign up
Photo 2088
Red Shouldered Hawk Looking down
Don't think it was looking at me, but it sure had something in it's sight. This tree is so tall, that it's hard to get a good close up shot of these guys.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th January 2021 11:26am
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He may be looking for food, good he is not looking at you hahaha.
January 19th, 2021
