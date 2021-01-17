Previous
Next
Mr Pileated Woodpecker, Sampling the Goods! by rickster549
Photo 2087

Mr Pileated Woodpecker, Sampling the Goods!

Guess that's what it was doing, as it had that tongue sticking out. Not sure how it was doing that, because it sure was doing a whole lot of pecking, but guess it was just a short pause for the taste test.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
571% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill
What a nice shot of a beautiful bird. Such a crisp shot.
January 18th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
January 18th, 2021  
Tami Ruble
Well done!
January 18th, 2021  
Milanie ace
This is marvelous enlarged on black. Love that tongue!
January 18th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Great capture!
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise