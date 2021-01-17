Sign up
Photo 2087
Mr Pileated Woodpecker, Sampling the Goods!
Guess that's what it was doing, as it had that tongue sticking out. Not sure how it was doing that, because it sure was doing a whole lot of pecking, but guess it was just a short pause for the taste test.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Rick
@rickster549
7
5
3
365
NIKON D750
17th January 2021 12:49pm
birds-rick365
Bill
What a nice shot of a beautiful bird. Such a crisp shot.
January 18th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
January 18th, 2021
Tami Ruble
Well done!
January 18th, 2021
Milanie
ace
This is marvelous enlarged on black. Love that tongue!
January 18th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Great capture!
January 18th, 2021
