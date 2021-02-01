Previous
Mr Cardinal was Pigging Out! by rickster549
Mr Cardinal was Pigging Out!

This guy was going to town on the feeder and wasn't even paying attention to me trying to get the shots through the window and blinds. I think it noticed me, but it was just too busy eating to be too concerned.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Bill
Nice crisp capture.
February 2nd, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Getting fat
February 2nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice!, when I see them in my yard they leave with every little noise. Great shot. Always amazed about their bright red color.
February 2nd, 2021  
