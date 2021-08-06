Previous
Lots of Clouds, but Just No Sun to Brighten Them Up! by rickster549
Photo 2288

Lots of Clouds, but Just No Sun to Brighten Them Up!

Looked like it was going to be a really great sunset tonight, but once again, the sun got totally blocked out by the clouds you see on the horizon.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
Photo Details

