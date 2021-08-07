Previous
Tonight's Sunset After the Sun Went Behind the Cloud! by rickster549
Photo 2289

Tonight's Sunset After the Sun Went Behind the Cloud!

Wasn't sure if it was going to happen or not, but after the sun went down behind the cloud, it then started lighting up.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Elizabeth ace
Lovely sunset!
August 8th, 2021  
