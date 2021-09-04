Previous
Next
First Attempt for the Milkyway! by rickster549
Photo 2317

First Attempt for the Milkyway!

After seeing Taffy's milky way shots from the other night, I just had to get out and try. Didn't realize that there was so much light pollution from where I was going to get my shot. But did get a little bit of it further on up in the sky.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
634% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Good effort Rick!
September 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise