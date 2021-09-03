Previous
Coast Guard Helicopter Cruising the Skies! by rickster549
Photo 2316

Coast Guard Helicopter Cruising the Skies!

Glad this one flew over as there wasn't much else stirring this morning. And we had totally clear skies tonight, so no sunset shot. :-(
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Rick

bkb in the city
Great shot
September 4th, 2021  
