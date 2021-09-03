Sign up
Photo 2316
Coast Guard Helicopter Cruising the Skies!
Glad this one flew over as there wasn't much else stirring this morning. And we had totally clear skies tonight, so no sunset shot. :-(
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6602
photos
195
followers
47
following
Tags
misc-rick365
bkb in the city
Great shot
September 4th, 2021
