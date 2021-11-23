Previous
Sunset From a Different Spot! by rickster549
Sunset From a Different Spot!

Went down tonight, but nothing really happened so went back to last nights show. Moved on out to the end of the pier to get a little different view.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Rick

