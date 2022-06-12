Previous
Wasn't Quite as Exciting as Last Night! by rickster549
Photo 2598

Wasn't Quite as Exciting as Last Night!

But still turned out to be a very beautiful sunset. No rain this evening, but there were enough clouds to give it a really nice color.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
More pink tonight in the sky, pretty night for sure.
June 13th, 2022  
