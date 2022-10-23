Previous
Went Down for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Went Down for Sunset Tonight!

Thought there was going to be a lot more clouds, but by time sunset came around, most of them had moved on out. Still got a nice orange glow as the sun was setting.
Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
