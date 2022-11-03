Previous
Saw the Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Saw the Sun Tonight!

Not many clouds tonight, so saw a very bright sun going down.
3rd November 2022

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Like the silhouetted moss against the sunset
November 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Picture perfect and stunning.
November 4th, 2022  
