No Clouds Tonight, but Did Get Some Nice Ray's! by rickster549
No Clouds Tonight, but Did Get Some Nice Ray's!

Didn't have any clouds tonight but after the sun went down, the rays stated popping up. Also, if you look close, you'll be able to see the moon and the two planets that were nearby. Planets might be a little hard to see, but they were there. :-)
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Another stunner on black - like the addition of the moon.
February 23rd, 2023  
