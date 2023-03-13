Sign up
Photo 2851
Sunset, After the Rain!
The rain finally cleared out this afternoon, but still had a few lingering clouds. Just wish it had been a little further back to the left where the sun was actually setting.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Interesting ribbons of color - the choppy waters show your recent weather - like it against black
March 14th, 2023
