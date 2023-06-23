Previous
The Storms Keep Coming Through! by rickster549
Photo 2945

The Storms Keep Coming Through!

More afternoon thunderstorms. Just wish they would move a little more to the left or a little more to the right. At least it's not pouring down rain at the pier :-) , so I shouldn't be complaining.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Joy's Focus ace
It's a magnificent sky
June 24th, 2023  
Barb ace
Beautiful, as always!
June 24th, 2023  
