Was Looking Really Good Until!!! by rickster549
Photo 2953

Was Looking Really Good Until!!!

The sun went down behind that cloud bank. It totally got blocked out again tonight from a cloud bank on the horizon. But did try to find a different spot for the shot.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
This is a gorgeous spot
July 2nd, 2023  
