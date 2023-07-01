Sign up
Photo 2953
Was Looking Really Good Until!!!
The sun went down behind that cloud bank. It totally got blocked out again tonight from a cloud bank on the horizon. But did try to find a different spot for the shot.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
This is a gorgeous spot
July 2nd, 2023
