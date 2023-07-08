Previous
Finally Got a Little Sunshine Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2960

Finally Got a Little Sunshine Tonight!

The thunderstorms missed up tonight and we got to see some sunshine for sunset. But as usual, there was still a cloud bank on the horizon and the sun was totally blocked as it dropped just a little below the level shown here.
Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Those clouds with the sunset are beautiful - that's such a wonderful location for sunsets
