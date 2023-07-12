Previous
And the Sun Peaked Out at the Last Minute! by rickster549
And the Sun Peaked Out at the Last Minute!

Got quite a bit of light up in the clouds, but the sun was pretty much hid until the very last minute and then it showed up just a little right on the horizon as you can see with that red dot right in the middle of the cloud.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Stunning.
July 13th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Dramatic sky
July 13th, 2023  
