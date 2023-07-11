Previous
Got Some Color Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2963

Got Some Color Tonight!

Made it down tonight for sunset. At first, it sure didn't look like it was going to do anything, but after the sun set and about 20 minutes later, things started to light up.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
July 12th, 2023  
