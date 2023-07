One More Sunset Shot from Last Night!

Missed going tonight, as I was dealing with Microsoft due to being hacked. Seemed like it was going on for hours, but looks like they got it cleared up. Almost makes me afraid to go on now. Good thing I can't find those scum bags that are doing that, as they would be in some serious trouble. And to top this off, looked out the back window, and it appeared that there was a very nice sunset. Just ruined my whole afternoon.