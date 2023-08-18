Previous
We Got the Color Tonight! by rickster549
We Got the Color Tonight!

Really lit up tonight after the sun went down.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I should say you did!
August 19th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stunning!
August 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
Stunning. fav
August 19th, 2023  
