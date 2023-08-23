Previous
The Sun Popped Out for Just a Minute! by rickster549
Photo 3006

The Sun Popped Out for Just a Minute!

Thought it was going to be a good one, but after it showed up of just a minute or so, it then disappeared and shortly thereafter, it started to rain and we all headed for the cars.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Rick

@rickster549
