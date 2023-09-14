Previous
Sunset Over the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 3023

Sunset Over the Pier!

Got the sun just before it went down behind that one cloud out there. After that, not much happened tonight.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Rick

