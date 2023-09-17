Previous
Tonight's Sunset With the Moon! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset With the Moon!

The sun was totally blocked out, but it did give off a little color after sunset. Also, it was clear enough to be able to see the moon up there on the left side of the photo.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty colors
September 18th, 2023  
