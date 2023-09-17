Sign up
Photo 3026
Tonight's Sunset With the Moon!
The sun was totally blocked out, but it did give off a little color after sunset. Also, it was clear enough to be able to see the moon up there on the left side of the photo.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th September 2023 7:56pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty colors
September 18th, 2023
