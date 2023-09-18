Sign up
Photo 3027
Sure Didn't Expect This!
Trying to catch up. Not sure what has gotten me behind. This was a total surprise the other night. Couldn't believe that it lit up like this.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
0
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8737
photos
164
followers
51
following
829% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th September 2023 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
