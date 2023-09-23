Previous
Totally Clear Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Totally Clear Sunset Tonight!

Just the big Orange ball going down tonight. Although, as I was driving home, sort of looked like I might should have stayed a little longer, as the sky seemed to light up quite a bit. Didn't follow my own advice :-)
23rd September 2023

Rick

Jane Pittenger ace
Since beam of light
September 24th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
September 24th, 2023  
