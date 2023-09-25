Previous
The Clouds Moved Back In Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3034

The Clouds Moved Back In Tonight!

Just some of these isolated thunderstorms moving across. You could hear the rumbling from the thunder, but no lightning tonight.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Rick

rickster549
