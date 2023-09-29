Previous
Almost Got a Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Almost Got a Sunset Tonight!

Again, thought it might light up a whole lot more from that spot on the left, but didn't happen. But did get just a little bit of color tonight.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
