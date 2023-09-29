Sign up
Photo 3038
Almost Got a Sunset Tonight!
Again, thought it might light up a whole lot more from that spot on the left, but didn't happen. But did get just a little bit of color tonight.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th September 2023 7:31pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
