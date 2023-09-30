Previous
Got a Little Burst of Light as the Sun Went Down! by rickster549
Got a Little Burst of Light as the Sun Went Down!

Again, thought it was really going to light up, but this was as good as it got. It brightened up, but then as the sun continued down, it just got darker. Will be glad when all of these clouds move on out from here. :-(
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Rick

Milanie ace
Like the way it streaks all the way across
October 1st, 2023  
