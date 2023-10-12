Sign up
Photo 3051
Surprised there Was Any Light At All Tonight!
Rained most of the day, so thought the sunset might be a good one. But that didn't happen. Thought it was maybe going to light up when I saw this, but this was about all it did.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th October 2023 6:52pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
