Surprised there Was Any Light At All Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3051

Surprised there Was Any Light At All Tonight!

Rained most of the day, so thought the sunset might be a good one. But that didn't happen. Thought it was maybe going to light up when I saw this, but this was about all it did.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Rick

