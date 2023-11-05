Sign up
Photo 3075
Late for Sunset and This is What you Get!
The new time messed me up tonight, so I was late getting down. But from the looks of this, might need to be late more often. :-)
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8875
photos
168
followers
53
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th November 2023 7:04pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Fabulous
November 6th, 2023
