Tonight's Sunet With a Manatee!

At least we had some pretty nice clouds tonight so got some really nice colors. If you'll note in the middle of the photo in the water, you'll notice something sort of protruding out of the water. We watched it for quite a while, but it finally made it's way over towards the pier. One thing that was sort of peculiar, was that it had an antenna attached to it. We figured it was some sort of tracking device. Not sure how they got it on there, but hope it doesn't interfere with it's daily swimming.