Previous
Photo 3077
Rainy Sunset!
No pictures today, so had to go back to the archives. Seemed to be some pretty heavy rains out across the river, but don't think we got a drop over on the pier.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st August 2023 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice drama in the sky
November 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and tones, I doubt you could ever get a boring shot here.
November 8th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous scene.
November 8th, 2023
