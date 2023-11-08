Previous
Sunset After the Sun Set! by rickster549
Went to one of my other spots tonight. Would have liked to have gotten the sun as it was going down, but it seemed to have lit things up, even after it was totally down.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Diana ace
Wonderful layers of colour and a fabulous looking cloud.
November 9th, 2023  
