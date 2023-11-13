Previous
Another Dark and Windy Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3083

Another Dark and Windy Sunset!

Had gone down a little early to see if I could catch the eagles flying around in the wind, but that didn't happen. It was so windy out there, just couldn't go out and stand out there. No sunset tonight, so headed back to the house.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
844% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise