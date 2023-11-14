Sign up
Photo 3084
Back to the Archives for Sunset Tonight!
Totally cloudy and rainy tonight, so didn't even get down for a look. Had to go back to the archives. You'll notice the position of the sun out there as compared to where it is showing up now, you'll see how much the sun has moved
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8902
photos
168
followers
53
following
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3030
2784
3083
3031
2785
3084
3032
2786
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th August 2023 7:52pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
It is interesting to watch the sun move. Love the flying “angels”.
November 15th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Stunning.
November 15th, 2023
