Previous
Back to the Archives for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3084

Back to the Archives for Sunset Tonight!

Totally cloudy and rainy tonight, so didn't even get down for a look. Had to go back to the archives. You'll notice the position of the sun out there as compared to where it is showing up now, you'll see how much the sun has moved
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
844% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
It is interesting to watch the sun move. Love the flying “angels”.
November 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stunning.
November 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise