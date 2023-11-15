Sign up
Photo 3085
Another Archived Sunset!
Still really bad weather up here today. Lots of rain and windy. Got out for a short time, but the rain started and had to run back to the car. Ready for some sunshine real soon.
15th November 2023
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd September 2023 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
