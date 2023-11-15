Previous
Another Archived Sunset! by rickster549
Another Archived Sunset!

Still really bad weather up here today. Lots of rain and windy. Got out for a short time, but the rain started and had to run back to the car. Ready for some sunshine real soon.
Rick

