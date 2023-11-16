Previous
Sun Through the Clouds! by rickster549
Sun Through the Clouds!

Thought we were going to see the sun today when I saw this reflection in the lake. But this was about the brightest that it got and then the rain started once again.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Rick

@rickster549
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 17th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
November 17th, 2023  
