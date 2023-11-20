Previous
Just Can't Get Rid of that One Cloud Out There! by rickster549
Photo 3090

Just Can't Get Rid of that One Cloud Out There!

Another sunny day today, but did have a few clouds move in right at sunset. Seems like they just stop right at the sun as it's going down. But does make for somewhat of an interesting shot.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
