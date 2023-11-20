Sign up
Previous
Photo 3090
Just Can't Get Rid of that One Cloud Out There!
Another sunny day today, but did have a few clouds move in right at sunset. Seems like they just stop right at the sun as it's going down. But does make for somewhat of an interesting shot.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8920
photos
168
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th November 2023 5:23pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
