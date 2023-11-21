Previous
And the Sun Has Set! by rickster549
Photo 3091

And the Sun Has Set!

Really liked this glow that showed up after the sun had gone down.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Rick

@rickster549
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
As beautifully as usual.
November 22nd, 2023  
