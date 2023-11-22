Sign up
Previous
Photo 3092
Last Night's Sunset!
Did go down last night, but wasn't much to see. And I've got company now, so didn't get to make it down tonight. Thought about converting to b&w, but wouldn't have changed it that much, so just left it as it was.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
3
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st November 2023 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Suzanne
ace
Your sunset shots are excellent. I enjoy seeing them!
November 23rd, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
It’s nice to have a peak of color.
November 23rd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the hint of pink and I really like this composition
November 23rd, 2023
