Tonight's Sunset After Dinner! by rickster549
Photo 3093

Tonight's Sunset After Dinner!

Just had to get out for a little bit after dinner and was hoping for a little more for sunset. Oh well, guess it was good just to get out and get down to the river.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Rick

Milanie ace
The clouds are pretty nice here.
November 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
The sky looks fabulous.
November 24th, 2023  
