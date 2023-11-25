Previous
One More From Last Night! by rickster549
One More From Last Night!

Tonight's sunset didn't brighten up a whole lot, so thought I would use one more from last night, to show a little more of the color.
25th November 2023

Rick

Babs ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023  
