The Color Spread Out Tonight!

The clouds were spread out just right tonight and after the sun went down, things began to light up. Thought it might get even more than this, but this was about the peak. Beautiful night, as the wind finally laid and the temps weren't so bad. I know, shouldn't complain about the temps, compared to what a lot of you see out there. By the way, it was a frigid 57 degrees. :-)