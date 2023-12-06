Sign up
Previous
Photo 3106
Tonight's Clear Sky Sunset!
No clouds tonight at all, so not a whole lot of color down on the pier, but as I walked back to the car, looked back and noticed the color was changing quite a bit. Always like the silhouettes as I headed back to the car.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
4
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
3106
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3052
2806
3105
3053
2807
3106
3054
2808
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th December 2023 5:43pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of the sunset's gorgeous colors
December 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Very nice
December 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely the silhouettes on this one fav
December 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful colours and silhouettes.
December 7th, 2023
