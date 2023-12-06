Previous
Tonight's Clear Sky Sunset! by rickster549
Tonight's Clear Sky Sunset!

No clouds tonight at all, so not a whole lot of color down on the pier, but as I walked back to the car, looked back and noticed the color was changing quite a bit. Always like the silhouettes as I headed back to the car.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Rick

gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of the sunset's gorgeous colors
December 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Very nice
December 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely the silhouettes on this one fav
December 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful colours and silhouettes.
December 7th, 2023  
