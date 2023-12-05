Previous
And the Clouds Were Really Flying By! by rickster549
And the Clouds Were Really Flying By!

Was setting up to be a really great sunset, but guess there was just a little too much cloud cover on the horizon and things just didn't light up like it has been doing lately. Still a beautiful sky with those clouds blowing through.
5th December 2023

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Very cool
December 6th, 2023  
