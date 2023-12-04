Previous
A Little Sunset Down the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 3104

A Little Sunset Down the Pier!

Another cloudy evening but thought it might light up a little but just didn't happen. That little red out there was about all that showed up. Was still a very nice afternoon.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
I like the way you composed this
December 5th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
A pretty shot nonetheless!
December 5th, 2023  
