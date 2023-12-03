Previous
Had a Little Peak of Light! by rickster549
Photo 3103

Had a Little Peak of Light!

Mostly cloudy today so wasn't expecting too much tonight, but did get a little light as the sun went down. Even had a light drizzle while we were out there, so had to keep the camera covered most of the time.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful sky and light
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise