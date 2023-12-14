Previous
Well, Did Go Down Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3114

Well, Did Go Down Tonight!

And it was drizzling rain and very windy. So stayed just long enough to get a couple of shots and tried not to get wet. Then headed home.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Suzanne
Lovely weather effect. I am curious about where it is and what allthe jetties are??
December 15th, 2023  
Babs
Blue hour tonight instead of golden hour.
December 15th, 2023  
