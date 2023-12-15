Sign up
Previous
Photo 3115
At Least It Wasn't Raining Tonight!
Got down to the pier tonight, but very windy and cloudy, and didn't look like any chance of the sun. Waited for a little while and finally got the pier clear, so got the shot and left.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8995
photos
167
followers
52
following
853% complete
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3061
2815
3114
3062
2816
3115
3063
2817
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th December 2023 5:08pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
sunsets-rick365
Babs
ace
Nice leading lines it looks quite chilly too
December 16th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great shot ... "feels" like I am there
December 16th, 2023
