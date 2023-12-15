Previous
At Least It Wasn't Raining Tonight! by rickster549
At Least It Wasn't Raining Tonight!

Got down to the pier tonight, but very windy and cloudy, and didn't look like any chance of the sun. Waited for a little while and finally got the pier clear, so got the shot and left.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Nice leading lines it looks quite chilly too
December 16th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great shot ... "feels" like I am there
December 16th, 2023  
