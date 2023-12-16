Sign up
Previous
Photo 3116
One More From Last Night!
As it was pouring down rain this evening. Don't think it was quite as bad as it was on further south of here where Danette Thompson was showing.. Don't think we got the winds like they did down there.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th December 2023 4:58pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
